            Audi Q8 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.17 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 22 August 2024,12:09 PM IST

            Audi India has launched the Q8 facelift with a price tag of Rs. 1.17 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV gets a redesigned, single-frame front grille with vertical chrome embellishments. Further, the Q8 now gets new matrix LED headlights, an updated ADAS suite, and new exterior and interior colour options.

            The new exterior shades include Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. Meanwhile, the interior colour options are Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.

            Audi Q8 Right Side View

            The Q8 continues to come equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, electric tailgate, four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and eight airbags.

            The 2024 Q8 continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine with mild-hybrid assist. It is tuned to produce 340bhp and 500Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

            All Popular Cars