Audi Q8 facelift India launch on 22 August

Audi will launch the updated Q8 in India on 22 August. It is the brand’s flagship SUV in India and will get cosmetic updates and new features.

The new Q8 will get a new octagonal front grille flanked by redesigned matrix LED headlamps along with new connected LED tail lamps. The Q8 will also flaunt a new design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin of the Q8 will sport new interior themes and leather upholstery. Besides this, the Q8 will continue to be offered with features such as a digital panel for the air conditioner, Bang and Olufsen sound system, ventilation and massage function for front seats, and a digital cockpit.

The updated Q8 will continue to be powered by the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that generates 335bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and will get the brand’s AWD configuration as standard.

