Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched at Rs. 99.81 Lakh

Following the launch of the A4 Signature Edition, Audi has now launched the Q7 Signature Edition for an ask of Rs. 99.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition will be available in limited numbers.

Getting features that are typical with the Audi Genuine Accessories pack, the Q7 Signature Edition gets the signature ‘Audi Four Rings’ LED headlamps and a side projection for the same, dynamic wheel hub caps, steel pedal covers, and a compact espresso machine. In addition to these, the SUV also gets an Audi-branded dashcam and 20-inch alloys.

The SUV remains mechanically unchanged, continuing to source power from a 3.0-litre V6 motor, tuned to churn out 340bhp and 500Nm torque. This setup is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This is the Quattro all-wheel-drive version. This SUV stands against contenders like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and the Volvo XC90.

