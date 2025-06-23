    Recently Viewed
            Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched at Rs. 99.81 Lakh

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 23 June 2025,16:52 PM IST

            Following the launch of the A4 Signature Edition, Audi has now launched the Q7 Signature Edition for an ask of Rs. 99.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition will be available in limited numbers.

            Audi Q7 Dashcam

            Getting features that are typical with the Audi Genuine Accessories pack, the Q7 Signature Edition gets the signature ‘Audi Four Rings’ LED headlamps and a side projection for the same, dynamic wheel hub caps, steel pedal covers, and a compact espresso machine. In addition to these, the SUV also gets an Audi-branded dashcam and 20-inch alloys.

            Audi Q7 Cup Holders

            The SUV remains mechanically unchanged, continuing to source power from a 3.0-litre V6 motor, tuned to churn out 340bhp and 500Nm torque. This setup is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This is the Quattro all-wheel-drive version. This SUV stands against contenders like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and the Volvo XC90.

