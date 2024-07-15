Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 72.30 lakh

Audi India has launched the Q5 Bold Edition with a price tag of Rs. 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Technology variant, the Bold Edition costs Rs. 1.50 lakh more and gets cosmetic updates inside out.

As a part of the packages, the Q5 Bold gets gloss black elements on the front grille, brand logos, window surrounds, roof rails, and ORVM caps.

Besides this, the Q5 continues to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lights, and a 19-speaker stereo system from B&O.

Under the hood, the Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 265bhp and 370Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a top speed of 240kmph.

