Audi Q2 launched - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Friday 16 October 2020, 21:04 PM

Audi has further expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Q2 SUV. The SUV is available in five variants – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. The newly launched SUV is positioned below the Q3 model and can be had in multiple colour options such as tango red (metallic), quantum gray (metallic), nano grey (metallic), methos black (metallic) (available on select variants), arabian blue (crystal), daytona gray (pearl effect), floret silver (metallic), and ibis white (solid). The Audi Q2 is the fifth product to be launched by the company this year.

Exterior

The newly launched Audi Q2 is based on the MQB platform. The SUV gets a broad shoulder line and angular styling which is complemented by a long roof spoiler and a diffuser to offer the sporty coupe look. The low-roof design further adds to the character. The vehicle features a Singleframe grille with Octagonal design and large air inlets to offer a matured, yet sporty stance. In terms of dimensions, the Audi Q2 has a height of 1,548mm, width of 1,805mm, and a length of 4,318mm. The wheelbase measures 2,593mm. Customers can avail panoramic glass sunroof at an additional cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. The 17-inch five-arm star design alloy is standard, while the 17-inch five-spoke V-style alloy wheel is optional and can be purchased at an additional cost.

Interior

The Audi Q2 offers a choice of four interior colour options – lobster orange (fabric aspect), petrol grey (fabric aspect), rock grey and black. The vehicle offers sporty seats in the front with good all-round visibility. Customers can select from three predefined interactive colour themes using the Audi Drive Select mode. Extending from the central console to the trims, doors and windows, the 10 colour mood light options make it for an enhanced drive experience. The vehicle gets multifunction three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel for easy access to multiple features.

Additionally, the Q2 offers high-end convenience features such as Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation Plus, Audi phone box, Audi smartphone interface, parking aid plus with rearview camera, Audi Sound System with 10 loudspeakers, and more. Audi offers ample storage compartments for all seats and the 405-litres boot space that is expandable to 1,050 litres.

Engine

The Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TFSI engine that generates 187bhp between 4,200 – 6,000rpm at and 320Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,180rpm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed Stronic transmission that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.5 seconds.