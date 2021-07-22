Audi launches the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India

For the first time, Audi has launched the e-tron pure electric SUV range in India with prices starting from Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The luxury carmaker has brought the e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 trim levels to the country. Meanwhile, Audi is going to set up 50kW fast chargers at key Audi dealerships across India. Please do read our first drive review of the e-tron here.

The e-tron electric SUV lineup gets Matrix LED headlights at the front while the rear end also features Audi signature tail lights with a single LED light bar. Besides, the futuristic e-trons feature a large grille finished in platinum grey. Apart from that, it comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, an all-wheel-drive system and adaptive air suspension as standard.

Inside, the e-tron cars are equipped with an ultramodern cockpit which is available in three distinctive colour options. Additionally, the seats are upholstered in a combination of leather and leatherette. The most prominent feature of this cabin are the three displays; there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen unit and below that an 8.6-inch MMI display for various controls.

The e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 have a 95kWh battery pack which makes 402bhp and 664Nm of torque and it has a WLTP certified range between 359 and 484km on a single charge. On the other hand, the e-tron 50 comes with a 71kWh battery pack that generates 308bhp and 540Nm of torque and this e-tron can travel between 264 and 379km on a full charge according to WLTP. Audi is offering an 11kW home charger with the e-tron and the vehicles can also be charged at up to 150kW fast chargers. Also, the e-tron owners will get five years of complimentary roadside assistance package as well as two years standard warranty and eight years or 160,000km of high voltage battery warranty.

At the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “Today is a big day for us as we launch the e-tron brand in India. Under the e-tron brand – we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability. With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space.”

Model specific prices (ex-showroom) e-tron 50 99.99 lakh e-tron 55 1.16 crore e-tron Sportback 55 1.17 crore

