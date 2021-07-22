Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Audi launches the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 22 July 2021,12:04 PM IST

      For the first time, Audi has launched the e-tron pure electric SUV range in India with prices starting from Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The luxury carmaker has brought the e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 trim levels to the country. Meanwhile, Audi is going to set up 50kW fast chargers at key Audi dealerships across India. Please do read our first drive review of the e-tron here.

      The e-tron electric SUV lineup gets Matrix LED headlights at the front while the rear end also features Audi signature tail lights with a single LED light bar. Besides, the futuristic e-trons feature a large grille finished in platinum grey. Apart from that, it comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, an all-wheel-drive system and adaptive air suspension as standard.

      Right Front Three Quarter

      Inside, the e-tron cars are equipped with an ultramodern cockpit which is available in three distinctive colour options. Additionally, the seats are upholstered in a combination of leather and leatherette. The most prominent feature of this cabin are the three displays; there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen unit and below that an 8.6-inch MMI display for various controls.

      Dashboard

      The e-tron 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 have a 95kWh battery pack which makes 402bhp and 664Nm of torque and it has a WLTP certified range between 359 and 484km on a single charge. On the other hand, the e-tron 50 comes with a 71kWh battery pack that generates 308bhp and 540Nm of torque and this e-tron can travel between 264 and 379km on a full charge according to WLTP. Audi is offering an 11kW home charger with the e-tron and the vehicles can also be charged at up to 150kW fast chargers. Also, the e-tron owners will get five years of complimentary roadside assistance package as well as two years standard warranty and eight years or 160,000km of high voltage battery warranty. 

      Front View

      At the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “Today is a big day for us as we launch the e-tron brand in India. Under the e-tron brand – we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability. With the three offerings, we  have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space.”

      Model specific prices (ex-showroom)
      e-tron 5099.99 lakh
      e-tron 551.16 crore
      e-tron Sportback 551.17 crore
      Audi e-tron ₹ 99.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
      Audi | Audi e-tron | e-tron | e-tron Sportback | Audi e-tron Sportback

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Ford Figo petrol automatic launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

      Ford Figo petrol automatic launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat07/22/2021 12:41:11

      It is available in two variants, one engine option and two gearbox options

      Audi launches the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India

      Audi launches the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/22/2021 11:59:15

      Audi has launched the e-tron electric SUV range in India with prices staring from Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      By Desirazu Venkat07/21/2021 20:31:38

      The new identity will be implemented across 150 dealerships by the end of the year

      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat07/21/2021 19:28:58

      This is a two-pedal setup for the hatchback and is expected to be offered in the Titanium variant

      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/21/2021 18:13:27

      Audi India is set to launch the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in the country on 22 July 2021. The EVs will be available in three variants.

      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2021 20:49:10

      The design is expected to find its way to the Figo hatchback and Freestyle mini crossover

      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      By Desirazu Venkat07/20/2021 20:26:28

      The car is available in the Ambition, Style and Active variant along with five colour schemes as well as two engine and gearbox options.

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra Bolero Neo

      Mahindra Bolero Neo

      ₹ 8.48 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.80 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi A3 New

      Audi A3 New

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Toyota Yaris Cross

      Toyota Yaris Cross

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

      Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

      ₹ 1.70 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

      Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

      ₹ 1.02 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 4.99 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

      17 hours ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

      18 hours ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

      19 hours ago

      by Gajanan Kashikar
      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

      1 day ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      Skoda Kushaq gets over 3000 bookings since launch

      1 day ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Jaguar XE Petrol First Drive Review

      Jaguar XE Petrol First Drive Review

      14 hours ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mahindra KUV100 NXT First Drive Review

      Mahindra KUV100 NXT First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes GLA First Drive Review

      Mercedes GLA First Drive Review

      2 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mahindra Bolero Neo First Drive Review

      Mahindra Bolero Neo First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Vikrant Singh
      Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News