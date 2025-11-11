    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Audi Launches Signature Line Editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5 in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 11 November 2025,05:34 PM IST

            Audi India has introduced new Signature Line editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5, bringing enhanced luxury and exclusivity to its existing lineup. These limited-run models come with refreshed styling, new colour choices, and upgraded comfort and convenience features.

            Audi Q5 Front Door Handle

            Starting with the Audi Q3 Signature Line, prices begin at Rs. 52.31 lakh, while the sportier Q3 Sportback Signature Line is priced from Rs. 53.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Both versions are based on the top-spec Technology trim and come with illuminated Audi rings, dynamic wheel hub caps, Audi decals, a stainless-steel pedal set, cabin fragrance, and a metallic key cover. New 18-inch S-design alloy wheels, Park Assist Plus, and additional rear USB ports further elevate the experience.

            Audi has also introduced a new Progressive Red exterior shade alongside existing colours like Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Grey, and District Green.

            Audi Q5 Right Front Three Quarter

            Meanwhile, the larger Audi Q5 Signature Line, priced at Rs. 70.99 lakh (ex-showroom), gets similar bespoke enhancements. The updates include Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, 21-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, illuminated Audi rings, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

            Audi Q3
            AudiQ3 ₹ 43.07 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
            Audi | Q5 | Audi Q5 | Audi Q3 | Q3 | Audi Q3 Sportback | Q3 Sportback

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Tucson Quietly Phased Out in India

            Hyundai Tucson Quietly Phased Out in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/12/2025 08:32:36

            Hyundai India has removed the Tucson from its official website, a strong indication that the SUV has been quietly withdrawn from the domestic lineup.

            Tata Curvv Lineup Gains Premium Rear-Seat Features, Priced From ₹14.55 Lakh

            Tata Curvv Lineup Gains Premium Rear-Seat Features, Priced From ₹14.55 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/12/2025 08:25:36

            Tata Motors has rolled out an enhancement for its Curvv range — both the ICE and EV versions now come with upgraded comfort-centric amenities.

            Audi Launches Signature Line Editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5 in India

            Audi Launches Signature Line Editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5 in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/11/2025 17:34:20

            Audi India has introduced new Signature Line bringing enhanced luxury and exclusivity to its existing lineup. These limited-run models come with refreshed styling, new colour choices, and upgraded comfort and convenience features.

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:47:12

            Tata Motors has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Sierra, this time showcasing the SUV in a bold red shade and offering a clearer view of its cabin technology.

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:38:39

            Mini India has introduced the new Countryman SE All4 in the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model arrives as a completely built-up unit.

            Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

            Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/05/2025 10:34:38

            Mahindra has pulled back the curtain slightly on the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV, offering a first look at what will power its three-row, seven-seater cabin ahead of its launch.

            Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

            Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

            By Aditya Nadkarni11/05/2025 11:43:30

            The CNG powertrain is available in three variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tesla Model S

            Tesla Model S

            ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI