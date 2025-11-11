Audi Launches Signature Line Editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5 in India

Audi India has introduced new Signature Line editions of Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5, bringing enhanced luxury and exclusivity to its existing lineup. These limited-run models come with refreshed styling, new colour choices, and upgraded comfort and convenience features.

Starting with the Audi Q3 Signature Line, prices begin at Rs. 52.31 lakh, while the sportier Q3 Sportback Signature Line is priced from Rs. 53.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Both versions are based on the top-spec Technology trim and come with illuminated Audi rings, dynamic wheel hub caps, Audi decals, a stainless-steel pedal set, cabin fragrance, and a metallic key cover. New 18-inch S-design alloy wheels, Park Assist Plus, and additional rear USB ports further elevate the experience.

Audi has also introduced a new Progressive Red exterior shade alongside existing colours like Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Grey, and District Green.

Meanwhile, the larger Audi Q5 Signature Line, priced at Rs. 70.99 lakh (ex-showroom), gets similar bespoke enhancements. The updates include Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, 21-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, illuminated Audi rings, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

