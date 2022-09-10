Audi launches Q7 Limited Edition in India at Rs 88.08 lakh

German luxury automaker Audi has launched the limited edition Q7 in India on the occasion of the forthcoming festive season. Based on the on-sale Q7 Technology trim level, this limited-run SUV costs Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the Q7 limited edition will be limited to only 50 units.

Audi offers the Q7 limited edition model with an exclusive paint job, Barrique Brown. Additionally, a special appearance package comprising running boards, Quattro entry function, which projects Quattro lettering on the ground when the front doors are opened, and Audi ring logo stickers in Silver. Meanwhile, this limited-run model carries forward all the bells and whistles from the Q7 Technology trim.

The key highlights of the Q7 limited edition include LED headlights, eight airbags, 12.3-inch driver display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 8.6-inch multimedia control touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 19-inch alloy wheels, 19-speaker, 730-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system, keyless entry and gesture-based boot opening, four-zone temperature control, powered front seats with memory setting function for driver seat, an air purifier, lane departure warning with steering assist, and a 360-degree camera.

Powering the Audi Q7 limited edition is the 2,995cc, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine generating 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This powertrain also features 48-volt mild hybrid functionality and an all-wheel drive system.

Audi Q7 ₹ 82.48 Lakh Onwards

Audi | Q7 | Audi Q7