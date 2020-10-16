Audi launches new Q2 in India at Rs 34.99 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 16 October 2020, 12:55 PM

The all-new Audi Q2 has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered across five trims, with the 2.0-litre petrol unit being the only engine option.

Brought into the country via the CBU route, the 2020 Audi Q2 is based on the MQB platform. Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs2 lakh. Dimension wise, the Q2 measures 4,318mm in length, 1,805mm in width, and 1,548mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2,593mm.

Feature-wise, the Audi Q2 comes equipped with LED headlamps, single-frame grille, silver skid plates, door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillar, contrast coloured C-pillar, dual-tip exhausts, LED tail lights, and alloy wheels. Inside, the model receives a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and the MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system.

Under the hood of the new Audi Q2 is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.