Audi introduces updated 'myAudi Connect' App

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 12 August 2020, 16:06 PM

Audi has introduced the enhanced ‘myAudi Connect’ App for customers and fans. Under the digital initiatives, the latest development will offer the benefit of one app for Audi customers, fans and enthusiasts. The latest version of the ‘myAudi Connect’ App builds on features like customer safety and security, driver behavior info, Audi Concierge facility, geo-location and service bookings that were offered earlier.

The updated version of the app now offers several additional functions including, a login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support. These features are offered as standard for all Audi India customers. Potential customers and enthusiasts get access to features including augmented reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures and service cost calculators amongst others.

Interestingly, Audi fans and non-Audi customers can get access to augmented reality, detailed product brochures, a product configurator, place test-drive requests and access help desk for any additional information on products and services. Latest news and launch updates are also available.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we have endeavored to make our existing suite of digital tech more user-friendly and all-encompassing in functionality. Our ‘myAudi Connect’ app first introduced in 2019 was very well received by customers and it gives me great joy to say that the latest development will help us serve our tech savvy customer even better. New features such as in-app custom offers, AR and book a test drive function widen the scope of the app to prospective Audi customers. Digitalisation is a journey, not destination and we will continue to upgrade our services for our Customers and fans going forward.”