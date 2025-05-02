Audi India to Exercise Hikes of up to 2 Per Cent

Audi recently announced a price hike for its product portfolio. The Indian arm of the German luxury car manufacturer cited rising input costs and exchange rates for the same, of which additional costs will be offloaded to the end-consumer. Based on the model, a hike of up to 2 per cent will take effect from 15 May, 2025.

Audi’s current lineup in India includes the A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT. The updated variant-wise prices will be listed next week.

Audi | A4 | Audi A4 | RS Q8 Performance | Audi RS Q8 Performance