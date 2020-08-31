Audi India partners with Jubilant MotorWorks for South Mumbai and Nashik dealership

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 31 August 2020, 21:30 PM

Audi has appointed Jubilant MotorWorks as a partner for its dealerships in South Mumbai and Nashik. The Audi Mumbai South Showroom continues to be located at Vasundhara Building, 17, Bhulabhai Desai Road, next to Cadbury House, Haji Ali, Mumbai. The partnership between Audi India and Jubilant MotorWorks is spread over Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Chennai, accounting for four showrooms and six workshops.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is consistently focusing on a sustainable and profitable business model for dealer partners. We are delighted to continue our strong association with Jubilant MotorWorks, who now takes over the operations of Audi Mumbai South and Audi Nashik. The steadily expanding footprint of Jubilant MotorWorks with Audi India across regions, displays the confidence of this prominent Indian business group in the Audi brand. Jubilant MotorWorks plays an extremely important role in our ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on network, products, and digitalisation, in addition to customer centricity. We are confident that with their tremendous experience and rich heritage, we will enhance customer experiences further in these extremely important markets. The addition of new experiences in the form of our digital initiatives will enhance customer delight.”

Audi dealership

Audi Mumbai South is built in line with the company’s global terminal concept. The dealership houses a five-car display, while the service facility features 20 bays. The showroom now has Audi’s Digital Retail elements that include Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology, enabling complete visualisation and customisation for the customer. Additionally, the dealership offers facilities like retail finance, automotive insurance, Audi Exclusive options, Audi Collection, and a range of aftersales packages.