            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 11 May 2022,16:22 PM IST

            Audi India has announced PPS Motors as its new dealer partner in Kerala. This partnership includes the network of Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum, and came into effect on 1 May, 2022.

            Audi India began the New Year 2022 with the arrival of the new Q7, which was launched in the country on 3 February, 2022. We have driven the SUV and you can read our review here. The carmaker is now working on the new A8L, which is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks, and you can read all about it here.

            Audi Q7 Left Front Three Quarter

            Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are happy to announce the appointment of PPS Motors as our new dealer partner for Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum. Kerala is an extremely important market for Audi India and we are confident that our partners PPS Motors will deliver exceptional services to customers in this region.”

            Audi Q7 ₹ 82.48 Lakh Onwards
            Audi India has announced PPS Motors as its new dealer partner in Kerala. This partnership includes the network of Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum.

            All Popular Cars