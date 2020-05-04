Audi India announces free disinfection and interior cleaning of cars

Nikhil Puthran Monday 04 May 2020, 18:00 PM

Audi has announced the ‘Salute to COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative in gratitude for the services rendered by essential workers. Audi customers can avail a complimentary disinfection/ cleaning of interiors, exterior cleaning and general check-up of their Audi, along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop.

As part of Audi India’s focus on customer centricity, the brand announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. All customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – May 03, 2020) were assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As we continue to battle this unprecedented crisis, we are pleased to announce that all Audi India dealerships across the country will prioritise vehicle servicing for essential workers. The most important focus for us has been people's safety and we are honored to be able to serve Audi customers who are ‘COVID-19 Warriors’ and are tirelessly working on the front lines against this pandemic.”