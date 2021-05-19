Audi India announces extension on standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 19 May 2021, 21:15 PM

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi has announced extension on standard warranty, extended warranty, and service plans for customers who have faced challenges owing to lockdown. All Audi customers whose standard warranty, extended warranty, and service plans were set to expire during the lockdown periods of April, May, and June 2021, can avail of the extension of their policy till 31 June, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh, Head of Audi India, said, 'Safety is of paramount importance to Audi India. In line with the need of the hour of staying home and staying safe, we are rolling out extensions on standard warranty, extended warranty, and service plans for existing Audi customers till June 30, 2021. Audi customers can be rest assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars.”