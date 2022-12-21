Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi

Audi India has inaugurated a new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, this showroom marks Audi India’s 21st Audi Approved facility in India.

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at this facility undergoes mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test to ensure customer’s peace of mind while buying the car. Additionally, it offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance, complete vehicle history, and easy financing and insurance benefits.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Devjyoti Patnaik, Dealer Principal, Audi Ranchi,said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with Audi beyond the Bhubaneshwar market to now in Ranchi. As a brand, Audi has always enjoyed a special place for aspirants of luxury. The inauguration of the new Audi Approved:Plus showroom in Ranchi marks an important occasion, making pre-owned luxury cars accessible to a wide variety of people. We are also happy to add a service facility that will help us get closer to our customers. The city of Ranchi has witnessed an increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars, and the dealership highly anticipates a rush of new customers awaiting a chance to become a part of the Audi experience. We look forward to serving our customers and providing them with the best luxury experience.”

