  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 21 December 2022,10:44 AM IST

            Audi India has inaugurated a new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, this showroom marks Audi India’s 21st Audi Approved facility in India. 

            Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at this facility undergoes mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test to ensure customer’s peace of mind while buying the car. Additionally, it offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance, complete vehicle history, and easy financing and insurance benefits.

            Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Devjyoti Patnaik, Dealer Principal, Audi Ranchi,said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with Audi beyond the Bhubaneshwar market to now in Ranchi. As a brand, Audi has always enjoyed a special place for aspirants of luxury. The inauguration of the new Audi Approved:Plus showroom in Ranchi marks an important occasion, making pre-owned luxury cars accessible to a wide variety of people. We are also happy to add a service facility that will help us get closer to our customers. The city of Ranchi has witnessed an increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars, and the dealership highly anticipates a rush of new customers awaiting a chance to become a part of the Audi experience. We look forward to serving our customers and providing them with the best luxury experience.”

            Audi

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled; bookings open

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled; bookings open

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/21/2022 18:33:13

            Hyundai has showcased the India-spec Ioniq 5 ahead of its launch yesterday. The bookings for the new EV are now open and customers can book it against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

            Volkswagen inaugurates two new showrooms in Kolkata

            Volkswagen inaugurates two new showrooms in Kolkata

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/21/2022 17:39:56

            Volkswagen India marked its presence in East India with the inauguration of two new passenger car showrooms in Kolkata. With this, Volkswagen now has 157 sales and 125 service touchpoints in the country.

            Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi

            Audi inaugurates new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/21/2022 10:44:55

            Audi India has inaugurated a new Audi Approved:Plus and service facility in Ranchi. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, this showroom marks Audi India’s 21st Audi Approved facility in India.

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted without camouflage

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted without camouflage

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/20/2022 17:30:44

            The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door was spied once again. This time, the SUV was spied testing in the high altitude regions of North India

            Next-generation MG Hector goes into production; Launch in January

            Next-generation MG Hector goes into production; Launch in January

            By Desirazu Venkat12/20/2022 16:41:26

            It will be launched in India on Janaury 5

            Maruti Suzuki announces lineup for Auto Expo 2023

            Maruti Suzuki announces lineup for Auto Expo 2023

            By CarWale Team12/20/2022 16:22:32

            Highlights include the five-door Jimny, Baleno SUV and a new electric SUV concept

            BYD opens new showroom in Lucknow

            BYD opens new showroom in Lucknow

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/19/2022 14:16:51

            BYD India has inaugurated its first passenger showroom in Lucknow. The showroom is located at Faizabad Road, and is run and managed by Speed BYD.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

            ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW New 7 Series

            BMW New 7 Series

            ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW M340i

            BMW M340i

            ₹ 69.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 2.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 63.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 74.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars