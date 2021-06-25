Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 25 June 2021,12:12 PM IST

      Audi India is all set to enter the luxury EV space with the new e-tron. The all-electric SUV will be launched in the country on 22 July and will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the recently launched Jaguar I-Pace.

      The electric SUV has an imposing stance; thanks to the impressive length of 4,901mm. At the front, the e-tron gets the blacked-out grille finished in silver while the charging points are offered on both the front fenders. The e-tron rides on massive 20-inch alloy wheels and gets Audi’s matrix LED headlights. On the flip side, the India-spec e-tron will miss out on the virtual exterior mirrors. 

      On the inside, the e-tron is likely to have a black theme. It will also get Audi’s virtual cockpit as standard that includes an all-digital driver’s display with head-up display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a third 8.6-inch screen that replaces the conventional buttons and switches for the air conditioner on the centre console.

      Audi e-tron Right Rear Three Quarter

      The power is derived from a floor placed battery pack that feeds two electric motors, jointly producing 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels through the brand’s new electric all-wheel drive. The e-tron will be a CBU model and is expected to be priced around Rs1 crore (ex-showroom).

      Audi e-tron ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
      Audi | Audi e-tron | e-tron

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      By Jay Shah06/25/2021 11:04:28

      Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 21:57:09

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 14:00:59

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      By Jay Shah06/23/2021 19:44:50

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      By Jay Shah06/22/2021 22:01:41

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      By Jay Shah06/21/2021 18:53:21

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      By Jay Shah06/21/2021 18:34:19

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.73 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      ₹ 2.17 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      McLaren GT

      McLaren GT

      ₹ 3.72 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      23 hours ago

      by Jay Shah
      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      4 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      14 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      16 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      17 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      19 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News