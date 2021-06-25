Audi e-tron to debut in India on 22 July

Audi India is all set to enter the luxury EV space with the new e-tron. The all-electric SUV will be launched in the country on 22 July and will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the recently launched Jaguar I-Pace.

The electric SUV has an imposing stance; thanks to the impressive length of 4,901mm. At the front, the e-tron gets the blacked-out grille finished in silver while the charging points are offered on both the front fenders. The e-tron rides on massive 20-inch alloy wheels and gets Audi’s matrix LED headlights. On the flip side, the India-spec e-tron will miss out on the virtual exterior mirrors.

On the inside, the e-tron is likely to have a black theme. It will also get Audi’s virtual cockpit as standard that includes an all-digital driver’s display with head-up display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a third 8.6-inch screen that replaces the conventional buttons and switches for the air conditioner on the centre console.

The power is derived from a floor placed battery pack that feeds two electric motors, jointly producing 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels through the brand’s new electric all-wheel drive. The e-tron will be a CBU model and is expected to be priced around Rs1 crore (ex-showroom).

