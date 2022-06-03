Audi completes 15 years in India; introduces five-year warranty for its cars

German luxury automaker Audi has completed 15 years in India. As a part of this celebration, the brand will be providing a warranty coverage of five years with unlimited mileage on its cars, starting 1 June, 2022. Meanwhile, this warranty package covers repairs or replacement of the malfunctioned mechanicals.

Audi retails a wide range of vehicles in the country, including the all-electric e-tron and e-tron Sportback as well as e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models. It is now setting the stage to launch the new A8L in India. In fact, Audi already commenced the bookings for the flagship earlier in May 2022.

Speaking upon the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 1, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package. This initiative is in line with Audi India’s ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Human Centricity — which inspires us to be customer oriented at all times.”

Audi