Audi cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2025

Audi India has announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range. The luxury carmaker attributes this move to the rising input and transportation costs. The new prices will be effective from 1 January, 2025.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are implementing a price adjustment of up to three per cent effective from 1 January, 2025 due to rising input costs. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers.”

