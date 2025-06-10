    Recently Viewed
            Audi A4 Signature Edition Launched in India at Rs. 57.11 Lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 10 June 2025,11:33 AM IST

            Audi India has introduced a new Signature Edition of the A4 sedan. Priced at Rs. 57.11 lakh (ex-showroom), this limited-edition carries the exact same price tag as the top-tier Technology trim.

            On the outside, the Signature Edition distinguishes itself with the 'Audi rings' decal on the rear doors, dynamic wheel hub caps paired with new alloy wheels, and a sleek boot-lid spoiler. Buyers can choose from Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Progressive Red, and Manhattan Grey paint finishes.

            Audi A4 Dashboard

            The most prominent addition inside the cabin is a 360-degree camera. Further enhancements include LED puddle lamps projecting the Audi rings, stainless steel pedal covers, fragrance dispenser, and oak wood decorative inlays on the dashboard, along with customisable key covers.

            Under the hood, the A4 Signature Edition retains the a 2.0-litre petrol powertrain. It produces 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. This setup is paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, with Audi claiming a zero to 100kmph sprint in 7.1 seconds, and a top speed of 241kmph.

            All Popular Cars