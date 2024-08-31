Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs. 3.99 crore

The Aston Martin Vantage has been launched in India at Rs. 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The two-door, hard-top sports car gets cosmetic upgrades, new features, and bumped-up power. India deliveries are slated to begin in Q4 2024.

At the heart of the Vantage, is the Mercedes-Benz sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 656bhp and 800Nm of torque. The power is transmitted by an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.5 seconds. The Vantage has a top speed of 325kmph.

On the outside, the Vantage looks aggressive and muscular with the new and larger front grille, new vertical air inlets, and revised LED headlamps. The rear bumper has also been redesigned and the Vantage rides on new 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Vantage cabin gets a new interior theme. At the centre, is a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. It also comes equipped with a 15-speaker Bower & Wilkins sound system, powered seats, climate control, and new steering wheel.

