Aston Martin DBX launched in India at Rs 3.82 crore

Jay Shah Friday 15 January 2021, 15:41 PM

The new year has just got exciting as the British car-maker debuts its SUV in India. Launched internationally a few months back, the price for the DBX in the country starts at Rs 3.83 crore (ex-showroom). The DBX is the first performance SUV launch of the year and is indeed an exuberant one.

Aston Martin DBX

The DBX is a full-size five-seat SUV which measures just over five metre at 5,039mm. Up front, the face sports a clamshell bonnet with dual air vents and the familiar DB front grille. The lower portion of the bumper houses the air ducts surrounded by LED DRLs. The side profile of the DBX looks stunning with the chrome stripes running parallel to the roofline over the frameless doors with flush fit handles. It sits on a massive set of 22-inch alloy wheels. The rear humped tail light takes inspiration from the Vantage and is the most appealing element on the car. The roof-mounted spoiler, a powered tail gate and twin-exhaust tail pipes complete the alluring look of the DBX.

Aston Martin DBX

Moving to the inside of the super SUV, the driver is welcomed by a 12.3-inch digital driver display commanded by a duo-tone heated steering wheel. The 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system sits in the centre of the dashboard which also supports Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation. The ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats are stitched in full-grain leather which can be personalised with one’s choice of quilting, embroidery, and perforation. Meanwhile, the rear gets 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats allowing for an extra load space. Other highlights of the interior include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone 64 colour ambient lighting, USB ports and 12V power sockets for front and second row, a 360-degree surround camera, and Alcantara headlining.

Aston Martin DBX

On the safety front, the DBX is loaded with a host of active and passive features. It is equipped with an adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, airbags, ISOFIX anchorage points, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection system, and so on.

Aston Martin DBX

Powering the beast is a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a whopping output of 542bhp and 700Nm of torque. It propels the heavy-weight (2,245kg) from 0 to 100kmph in a staggering 4.5 seconds with a top speed restricted to 291kmph. The nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox dispatches the power with an all-wheel-drive system.

The DBX is the first proper SUV in the history of the British car manufacturer and is sure to entice a lot of buyers with its overall package combining the appealing looks, luxury, comfort, and captivating performance. With its launch in India, it will Go up against the big league players in the form of the Audi RS Q8 , Lamborghini Urus , Porsche Cayenne , Rolls Royce Cullinan , and the Bentley Bentayga.