Another Kia Carens Clavis EV Spotted: Our Anticipations

Right after the introduction of the Kia Carens Clavis, an electric version of the MPV has been spied testing again. Although wrapped, the eMPV gives away a front-mounted charging port, ADAS sensor, blind spot monitor, flushed roof rails, and machined alloys. We expect the Carens Clavis EV to get a panoramic sunroof. Internally, features like dual 12.25-inch screens, two-spoke multifunction steering, wireless charging pads, ventilated front seats, and six airbags may be offered.

While the technicals are hazy, we expect the Carens Clavis EV to get the same set of 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs (up to 473km range) that the Hyundai Creta EV offers.

Photo courtesy: Rushlane

Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV