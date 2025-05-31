    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Another Kia Carens Clavis EV Spotted: Our Anticipations

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Saturday 31 May 2025,12:05 PM IST

            Right after the introduction of the Kia Carens Clavis, an electric version of the MPV has been spied testing again. Although wrapped, the eMPV gives away a front-mounted charging port, ADAS sensor, blind spot monitor, flushed roof rails, and machined alloys. We expect the Carens Clavis EV to get a panoramic sunroof. Internally, features like dual 12.25-inch screens, two-spoke multifunction steering, wireless charging pads, ventilated front seats, and six airbags may be offered.

            While the technicals are hazy, we expect the Carens Clavis EV to get the same set of 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs (up to 473km range) that the Hyundai Creta EV offers.

            Photo courtesy: Rushlane

            Kia Carens Clavis EV
            KiaCarens Clavis EV ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan’s India Roadmap: What’s the Future Plan?

            Nissan’s India Roadmap: What’s the Future Plan?

            By Dwij Bhandut05/31/2025 23:07:34

            Nissan reaffirmed its commitment to stay in India for the long run.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets Quad-channel Dolby Atmos

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets Quad-channel Dolby Atmos

            By Dwij Bhandut05/31/2025 16:08:57

            Mahindra Thar Roxx now gets an enhanced audio experience.

            Another Kia Carens Clavis EV Spotted: Our Anticipations

            Another Kia Carens Clavis EV Spotted: Our Anticipations

            By Dwij Bhandut05/31/2025 12:05:58

            The Kia Carens Clavis EV may get the same set of battery packs as the Hyundai Creta Electric.

            Renault Kwid EV Spied on Indian Roads

            Renault Kwid EV Spied on Indian Roads

            By Jay Shah05/30/2025 14:19:45

            A camouflaged new-generation Renault Kwid EV has recently been spotted on a flatbed near the Chennai airport, hinting at its continued development for the Indian market.

            BMW i7 eDrive50 Gets Uniform Prices

            BMW i7 eDrive50 Gets Uniform Prices

            By Dwij Bhandut05/29/2025 15:25:21

            The BMW i7 now gets a fresh ex-showroom tag of Rs. 2.05 crore.

            Mercedes-AMG G63 India-inspired Collector’s Edition to be Launched on 12 June

            Mercedes-AMG G63 India-inspired Collector’s Edition to be Launched on 12 June

            By Jay Shah05/29/2025 12:02:58

            Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a unique "India Inspired" Collector's Edition of the G63, with pricing slated for announcement on 12 June.

            Nissan Magnite CNG Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            Nissan Magnite CNG Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/28/2025 18:16:38

            Nissan India has launched the Magnite CNG with a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this new variant will commence from 1 June at Nissan dealerships across seven states.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            VinFast VF6

            VinFast VF6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars