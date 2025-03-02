    Recently Viewed
            Alto K10 gets new standard safety features; prices start at Rs. 4.23 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 02 March 2025,13:24 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the Alto K10 with new safety features for 2025.

            The entry-level hatchback is now offered with six standard airbags and three-point seat belt for the middle rear occupant. With this, the ex-showroom price has also been increased and the Alto now starts from Rs. 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dashboard

            The Alto continues to be offered with ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Program, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution. The carmaker has sold over 46 lakh units till date of which 74 per cent customers were first-time car buyers.

            Mechanically, there are no changes and the Alto K10 continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a five-speed manual or an AMT. The Alto is also available with a factory-fitted CNG configuration.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            Maruti SuzukiAlto K10 ₹ 4.23 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            All Popular Cars