            All-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder revealed; bookings open in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 01 July 2022,12:52 PM IST

            Japanese automaker Toyota has showcased the new Hyryder ahead of its expected India launch in the festive season this year. With this, the brand has also commenced bookings for the new SUV for Rs 25,000 across India. Meanwhile, Toyota will manufacture the Urban Cruiser Hyryder at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Upon launch, this new SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Tata Harrier.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-drive transmission and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated hybrid petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The latter is the same unit as available with the on-sale Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ertiga, and the XL6. The SUV will also come equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Front Three Quarter

            The key exterior highlights of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder include a blanked-off grille with a chrome bar, body cladding, split daytime running lights, LED projector headlights, a huge grille on the bumper, dual U-shaped taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Besides this, it will be available with seven single-tone paint options, namely Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver, Cafe White, Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black along with four dual-tone colour choices.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

            On the inside, the SUV will bear a dual-tone interior, a digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch information touchscreen (the same unit as the new Brezza and Baleno), six airbags, cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and a wireless charging pad. Other features include all-wheel disc brakes, more than 55 connected car features, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, TPMS, cruise control, a 360-degree camera setup, and more.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Side View
