      All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 18 February 2022,10:38 AM IST

      Iconic British carmaker MINI will be launching its first-ever fully-electric Cooper SE in India on 24 February 2022. The brand had opened its order books for the electric hatchback in the country in October 2021, in fact, the first batch of 30 units was sold out shortly afterwards.

      The hatchback is powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack that generates 181bhp and delivers 270Nm of torque. Moreover, it provides a WLTP certified range of 270km. Meanwhile, the Cooper SE can go from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds with a top speed of 150kmph. It can be charged using either an 11kW or 50kW charger, which takes about 2.5 hours and 35 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, respectively.

      MINI Cooper SE Left Rear Three Quarter

      The Cooper SE bears the typical MINI design language, especially the signature roughly oval daytime running lights with LED headlamps and Union Jack flag-patterned rear LED lights. Besides this, it comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

      MINI Cooper SE
      MINI Cooper SE ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All MINI CarsUpcoming MINI Cars
      Mini | Cooper SE | Mini Cooper SE

      2022 MG ZS EV colour options leaked ahead of India launch

      All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

