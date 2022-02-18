All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

Iconic British carmaker MINI will be launching its first-ever fully-electric Cooper SE in India on 24 February 2022. The brand had opened its order books for the electric hatchback in the country in October 2021, in fact, the first batch of 30 units was sold out shortly afterwards.

The hatchback is powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack that generates 181bhp and delivers 270Nm of torque. Moreover, it provides a WLTP certified range of 270km. Meanwhile, the Cooper SE can go from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds with a top speed of 150kmph. It can be charged using either an 11kW or 50kW charger, which takes about 2.5 hours and 35 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, respectively.

The Cooper SE bears the typical MINI design language, especially the signature roughly oval daytime running lights with LED headlamps and Union Jack flag-patterned rear LED lights. Besides this, it comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

MINI Cooper SE ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated Price

