All-electric Mahindra XUV400 makes its India debut

Indian carmaker Mahindra has finally unveiled one of its long-awaited offerings, the pure-electric XUV400 in India. This electric equivalent of the combustion-powered XUV300 features subtle exterior and interior updates and new colour schemes. Mahindra will reveal the prices of the electric SUV sometime in January 2023, while it will be commencing its deliveries by the end of January next year.

The XUV400 features mild exterior updates over the combustion-powered XUV300. First up, it gets a blanked-off grille, small air inlet in the bumper, new alloy wheels, charging port on the left fender, and redesigned taillights.

It is to be noted that the XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 as its length stands at 4.2 meters. Inside, the Mahindra XUV400 carries forward more or less the same interior design as its sibling. However, it gets an all-black cabin and a new gear stick.

The electric SUV is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack providing a claimed travel range of 456km. With a 50kW charger, the XUV400 takes 50 minutes to complete 80 per cent, while a 7.2kW unit can charge it in 6 hours 30 minutes from zero to 100 per cent.

Mahindra XUV400 ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mahindra | XUV400 | Mahindra XUV400