    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Top Safety Ratings for Tata Harrier EV

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 24 June 2025,18:11 PM IST

            The recently launched Tata Harrier EV underwent rigorous crash tests under the Bharat NCAP protocol. Not only does it deliver solid on-paper specifications, but also reflects real-world robustness. The eSUV ended up scoring all stars in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), with 32 of 32 points for the former and 45 of 49 points for the latter. These are rather impressive scores.

            Diving deeper into the details, the models subjected to these tests were the Empowered 75 and the Empowered 75 AWD. However, these scores extend to all variants of the Harrier EV. Weighing in at 2,574kg, the Harrier EV scored all 16 of 16 points in Frontal Offset and Side Movable Deformable Barrier tests. Internally, the safety factor is bolstered by seven airbags as standard, ESC, AVAS, EPB, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and Lane Keep Assist to name a few. The Harrier EV bears a starting ex-showroom tag of Rs. 21.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 27.49 lakh. Bookings for the same start on 2 July. We have provided a detailed breakdown of its variant-wise tags and power figures.

            Tata Harrier EV
            TataHarrier EV ₹ 21.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New-Gen Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 to Launch on 27 June

            New-Gen Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 to Launch on 27 June

            By Jay Shah06/25/2025 13:02:27

            Mercedes-AMG is set to launch of the new AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on 27 June. These highly models represent Mercedes India's new launch of 2025, following the electric G-Class, EQS SUV 450, and the Maybach SL 680.

            Top Safety Ratings for Tata Harrier EV

            Top Safety Ratings for Tata Harrier EV

            By Dwij Bhandut06/24/2025 18:11:50

            The Tata Harrier EV bagged all points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP).

            Tata Harrier EV RWD: Full Price List Announced, Bookings Open 2 July

            Tata Harrier EV RWD: Full Price List Announced, Bookings Open 2 July

            By Jay Shah06/24/2025 14:49:15

            Tata Motors has officially unveiled the prices of the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Harrier EV. The electric SUV is available from Rs. 21.49 lakh to Rs. 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

            Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched at Rs. 99.81 Lakh

            Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched at Rs. 99.81 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut06/23/2025 16:52:01

            The Audi Q7 Signature Edition remains mechanically unchanged.

            Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLC, S-Class, EQS, AMG SL 55 Over Fire Risk

            Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLC, S-Class, EQS, AMG SL 55 Over Fire Risk

            By Jay Shah06/23/2025 11:47:56

            Mercedes-Benz India has issued its sixth voluntary recall of the year, impacting 30 units across several models due to a potential fire risk. This recall affects the GLC, AMG SL 55, EQS electric sedan, and S-Class vehicles.

            Honda City Sport Edition Launched: Priced From Rs. 14.89 Lakh

            Honda City Sport Edition Launched: Priced From Rs. 14.89 Lakh

            By Jay Shah06/21/2025 08:21:19

            Honda Cars India has officially launched the City Sport with an introductory price of Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the entry-level V CVT variant, the Sport edition exclusively features cosmetic upgrades inside and out.

            Skoda Aiming to Tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 Locations for Growth

            Skoda Aiming to Tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 Locations for Growth

            By Dwij Bhandut06/20/2025 21:12:41

            Skoda has a product defensive charted out, with one of its several strategies being powertrain diversification.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars