Top Safety Ratings for Tata Harrier EV

The recently launched Tata Harrier EV underwent rigorous crash tests under the Bharat NCAP protocol. Not only does it deliver solid on-paper specifications, but also reflects real-world robustness. The eSUV ended up scoring all stars in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), with 32 of 32 points for the former and 45 of 49 points for the latter. These are rather impressive scores.

Diving deeper into the details, the models subjected to these tests were the Empowered 75 and the Empowered 75 AWD. However, these scores extend to all variants of the Harrier EV. Weighing in at 2,574kg, the Harrier EV scored all 16 of 16 points in Frontal Offset and Side Movable Deformable Barrier tests. Internally, the safety factor is bolstered by seven airbags as standard, ESC, AVAS, EPB, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and Lane Keep Assist to name a few. The Harrier EV bears a starting ex-showroom tag of Rs. 21.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 27.49 lakh. Bookings for the same start on 2 July. We have provided a detailed breakdown of its variant-wise tags and power figures.

Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV