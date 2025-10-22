    Recently Viewed
            All-new Next-Gen Hyundai Venue N Line Spotted Clearly on Foreign Shores

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 22 October 2025,08:50 AM IST

            The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line has been captured in full view, giving us a clear look at what to expect when it arrives in India.

            This latest iteration adopts Hyundai’s modern global design cues, borrowing heavily from the likes of the Creta and Tucson. The front end has a wide‐grille treatment paired with a full-width LED light bar, while the distinctive L-shaped LED headlamps are placed lower in the bumper, lending a bold stance.

            The N Line trim doubles down on sporty character with red highlights on the body cladding, dual-tone sporty alloy wheels, a black roof with matching roof rails and a rear bumper designed around twin exhaust tips.

            Hyundai New Venue N Line Left Side View

            While official power figures have not been released, the N Line is likely to retain the established 1.0-litre turbo‐petrol engine producing 118bhp/172Nm paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

            Beyond the engine, expect handling upgrades possibly a stiffer suspension and special tuning for sharper steering response as well as a sportier exhaust note and interior enhancements like black upholstery with red contrast stitching for that performance-feel cabin.

            Hyundai New Venue N Line ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh Estimated Price
            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line has been captured in full view, giving us a clear look at what to expect when it arrives in India.

            Toyota Hyryder Gets Aero Edition Styling Kit; Priced at Rs. 31,999

            Toyota Hyryder Gets Aero Edition Styling Kit; Priced at Rs. 31,999

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/19/2025 15:26:23

            Toyota India has rolled out a new Aero Edition of its Hyryder SUV, offering an accessory-based styling package designed to enhance the vehicle’s visual appeal without changing its mechanical setup.

            Tata Nexon gets Level 1 ADAS and New Red Dark Edition; Prices Start at Rs. 12.44 Lakh

            Tata Nexon gets Level 1 ADAS and New Red Dark Edition; Prices Start at Rs. 12.44 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/19/2025 15:09:39

            Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup with two major updates — the addition of Level 1 ADAS features and the launch of the Red Dark Edition range.

            Skoda Octavia RS launched at Rs. 49.99 lakh

            Skoda Octavia RS launched at Rs. 49.99 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/18/2025 08:45:46

            Skoda Auto India has reintroduced the legendary Octavia RS in the country, priced at Rs. 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new RS returns as a limited-run, fully built unit (FBU), and all units were reportedly sold out.

            Kia Carens Clavis EV lineup expanded with new HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants

            Kia Carens Clavis EV lineup expanded with new HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/17/2025 11:00:10

            Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis EV lineup with two new trims – HTX E and HTX E [ER] – priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

            Nissan Magnite AMT now available with CNG retrofit option

            Nissan Magnite AMT now available with CNG retrofit option

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/17/2025 08:43:27

            Nissan India has extended the CNG option to the Magnite AMT variant. Earlier offered only with the manual transmission, the factory-approved CNG kit can now be fitted to the AMT version as well.

            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            By Dwij Bhandut10/16/2025 13:44:51

            The new dealership will house three VW nameplates.

            All Popular Cars