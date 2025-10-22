All-new Next-Gen Hyundai Venue N Line Spotted Clearly on Foreign Shores

The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line has been captured in full view, giving us a clear look at what to expect when it arrives in India.

This latest iteration adopts Hyundai’s modern global design cues, borrowing heavily from the likes of the Creta and Tucson. The front end has a wide‐grille treatment paired with a full-width LED light bar, while the distinctive L-shaped LED headlamps are placed lower in the bumper, lending a bold stance.

The N Line trim doubles down on sporty character with red highlights on the body cladding, dual-tone sporty alloy wheels, a black roof with matching roof rails and a rear bumper designed around twin exhaust tips.

While official power figures have not been released, the N Line is likely to retain the established 1.0-litre turbo‐petrol engine producing 118bhp/172Nm paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Beyond the engine, expect handling upgrades possibly a stiffer suspension and special tuning for sharper steering response as well as a sportier exhaust note and interior enhancements like black upholstery with red contrast stitching for that performance-feel cabin.

Hyundai | New Venue N Line | Hyundai New Venue N Line