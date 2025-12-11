All-new Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut in India with Bigger Dimensions and Extensive upgrades

Kia has unveiled the new-generation Seltos in a global premiere hosted in India. The updated SUV marks a major step forward for the model with a larger footprint, a new global platform, and an expansive list of technology, safety, and design enhancements that push it significantly ahead of its predecessor.

The biggest update comes in the form of the new K3 platform, which has allowed the Seltos to grow in size while improving refinement and structural rigidity. The SUV now measures 4460mm in length, 1810mm in width, and 1660mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2690mm. Compared to the outgoing model, it is 95mm longer and offers an 80mm increase in wheelbase, resulting in more cabin space, especially for rear passengers.

The exterior has been completely reworked, adopting Kia’s latest design language. The revised styling includes a vertically oriented dark chrome grille, new split LED DRLs, and squared-off LED headlamps. Kia has also updated the bumpers with dark grey skid plates, while the side profile features flush door handles, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, green brake callipers, and even side-mounted parking sensors. At the rear, the Seltos sports a fresh look with a wider spoiler, slimmer stop lamp, hidden rear wiper, and separated LED tail lamps flanking the centrally mounted 360-degree camera module.

Inside, the cabin sees a notable jump in features and material quality. The dual 12.3-inch connected displays dominate the dashboard, accompanied by a five-inch multi-mode climate panel shared with Kia’s newer models. The steering wheel, borrowed from the EV6, integrates controls for drive and traction modes. Depending on the variant, the SUV will be offered with multiple interior themes, including light-and-dark combinations and a black-green colour scheme exclusive to the X Line.

The redesigned cabin also introduces new elements such as mesh-style front headrests, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and upgraded Level 2 ADAS capabilities. Other highlights include cooled front seats, a powered driver seat with memory function, a Bose premium sound system, and USB Type-C ports for both rows.

Kia continues with the familiar three-engine lineup. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor with manual and CVT options, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with iMT and DCT choices, and a 1.5-litre diesel paired with manual or torque-converter automatic transmissions.

The new Seltos will be offered in HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX variants, with bookings now open. Prices for the India-spec model are scheduled to be announced on 2 January.

