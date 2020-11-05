All-new Hyundai i20 launched - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 05 November 2020, 21:16 PM

One of the most awaited car launches in 2020, the all-new Hyundai i20 debuts at an introductory price of Rs 6,79,900 (all-India, ex-showroom). The introductory prices across variants are valid on deliveries up to 31 December, 2020. The third-generation premium hatchback is available in four variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The 2020 Hyundai i20 is based on the global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Read below to find out what’s new on the latest model.

Design

The all-new i20 features edgy and sharp character lines that exhibit a confident and futuristic appeal. The vehicle features a parametric jewel pattern grille, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs that creates a premium and flamboyant interest. The strong character lines on the hood give the vehicle a definitive presence. The vehicle is equipped with projector fog lamps with air curtains to offer enhanced safety and aerodynamics.

The side profile offers a distinctive charm with R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and flyback chrome beltline design that adds to the hatchback’s unique charm. The side sill garnish features the i20 logo, while the shark fin antennae on the roof give it a sleek look. Hyundai has added the i20 Logo in the headlamps and the tail lamps, adding to the distinguished identity of the all-new i20. At the rear, the new i20 features Z-shaped LED tail lamps with connecting chrome garnish to complete the sporty design element.

In terms of dimensions, the new i20 has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,775mm, and a height of 1,505mm. The premium hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,580mm.

Interior

The Hyundai i20 gets a unique centre fascia design featuring a 10.24-inch HD infotainment with the navigation system, and digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). Additionally, the vehicle gets leather steering with a satin chrome finish and an interesting set of features, in the form of blue ambient light, leather seat upholstery, electric sunroof, oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator, and wireless charging with a cooling pad. For added convenience, Hyundai additionally offers a sliding front armrest, rear-seat armrest, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

The company claims that the new model offers more legroom for the rear seat occupants along with increased thigh support. The large Day Light Opening (DLO) area offers a roomy and spacious cabin. Moreover, the company claims to have increased the width of the front windshield glass and enhance the driver’s field of view.

Engine

The BS6-compliant new Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The manual variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 20.35 kmpl, while the IVT option returns 19.65 kmpl.

The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25 kmpl and 20 kmpl respectively. The DCT option is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds.

The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The diesel variant claims to return a fuel efficiency figure of 25.2 kmpl.

2020 Hyundai i20

Safety and features

The new i20 is built on the light-weight K platform that is derived through a combination of 66 per cent advanced high strength steel. The standard safety feature list includes – dual airbags front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and driver and passenger seatbelt reminder with pre-tensioner and load limiter. Additionally, depending on the variant the i20 offers six-airbags, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, TPMS, emergency stop signal, IRVM, and driver rearview monitor.

The Hyundai i20 gets BlueLink that offers connected car features including over-the-air updates and enhanced in-car connectivity option. Additionally, you get Bose premium seven-speaker system, multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, smart phone connectivity, in-built navigation with live traffic updates and compass, and more.

Prices

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices are as follows -

1.2-litre Kappa Petrol

Magna - Rs 6,79,900 (five-speed manual transmission)

Sportz - Rs 7,59,900 (five-speed manual transmission); Rs 8,59,900 (IVT)

Asta - Rs 8,69,900 (five-speed manual transmission); Rs 9,69,900 (IVT)

Asta (O) - Rs 9,19,900 (five-speed manual transmission)

1.0-litre Turbo GDi Petrol

Sportz - Rs 8,79,900 (iMT)

Asta - Rs 9,89,900 (iMT); Rs 10,66,900 (7DCT)

Asta (O) - Rs 11,17,900 (7DCT)

1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel

Magna - Rs 8,19,900 (Six-speed manual transmission)

Sportz - Rs 8,99,900 (Six-speed manual transmission)

Asta (O) - Rs 10,59,900 (Six-speed manual transmission)