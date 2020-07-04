All-New fourth-generation Honda City India launch on 15 July
Honda will launch the fourth-generation City in India on 15 July. We have already driven the new Honda City and you can read about that here.
The All-new City features an evolutionary design with the basic silhouette of the car being retained but with a new face and rear. It’s also grown in size in terms of length and width but retains the same wheelbase as the outgoing model. It’s a similar story on the inside too with the beige and black colour scheme being retained. You get all the usual segment standard features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, climate control, full LED headlamps and tail lamps, six airbags (depending on the variant) as well as a segment-first lane watch camera.
The City is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris in the C-segment of the Indian car market. We will give you live updates from the launch of the all-new City so stay tuned to CarWale!
The All-New City gets two engine options. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel engine is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit producing 98bhp/200Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed manual only. The petrol MT returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT returns 18.4kmpl. The diesel MT returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl.
