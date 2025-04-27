All Maruti Suzuki Cars to Get 6 Airbags as Standard

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that its entire range of cars in India will get six airbags as a standard safety feature. The updated standardisation will possibly be effective by the end of this year. The Fronx, Baleno, Ignis, and the S-Presso are the only models without six airbags as standard, out of which, the former two only get this feature in their top-spec variants.

The Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and the Swift have already been updated with these fresh safety standards. Additionally, the Swift also scored all stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki is a mass-market giant, offering the largest pool of options as far as budget petrol and CNG offerings are concerned. These revised safety standards may result in another price hike.

Maruti Suzuki | Ignis | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno | Maruti Suzuki Dzire | maruti Suzuki Ignis | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso