All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

Maruti Suzuki has announced the standardisation of six airbags as a crucial safety feature for the Wagon R, Alto K10, Celerio, and the Eeco. These cars now join the Swift, Swift Dzire, and the Brezza, making the entire Arena range equipped with this standard safety feature.

Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India’s rapidly expanding modern road infrastructure, high-speed expressways, and evolving mobility patterns imply that the need for robust safety measures has never been greater. We at Maruti Suzuki are committed to staying ahead of evolving customer expectations and making high-end safety accessible. With the decision of making 6 airbags standard in the WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and the Eeco, we are ensuring that enhanced safety is available for all.”

