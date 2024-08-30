    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Affordable Kia Seltos and Sonet GT Line variants in the pipeline

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 30 August 2024,16:00 PM IST

            With the recently introduced Aurora Black colour for the Kia Seltos and Sonet GT Line, Kia further plans to introduce more affordable GT Line variants of the SUV that will sit below the existing variants.

            The new trims will slot between HT Line and GT Line trims and will likely be offered in petrol and diesel powertrains. Currently, the price difference between the top HT Line and lowest GT variants is Rs. 10,000 whereas the difference rises to almost Rs. 32,000 in Seltos SUV. As expected, the new variants will distinguish themselves with different colours and features from the HT Line.

            We expect these variants to be introduced in the coming months. Kia is also working on a new SUV that is likely to be called Clavis/Syros. It will sit between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs and is likely to get same set of variants.

            Kia Seltos
            KiaSeltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Kia Sonet | Sonet

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Affordable Kia Seltos and Sonet GT Line variants in the pipeline

            Affordable Kia Seltos and Sonet GT Line variants in the pipeline

            By Jay Shah08/30/2024 15:32:15

            The Kia Sonet and Seltos is likely to get new affordable GT Line variants.

            Citroen Basalt deliveries begin across India

            Citroen Basalt deliveries begin across India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/30/2024 14:42:44

            Citroen India has commenced the deliveries of the Basalt SUV across the country.

            India-bound MG Astor facelift revealed globally

            India-bound MG Astor facelift revealed globally

            By Jay Shah08/29/2024 15:20:21

            The MG ZS aka Astor gets an update globally. It receives fresh exterior styling, revamped interior, and new features.

            New Audi Q5 to break cover on 2 September

            New Audi Q5 to break cover on 2 September

            By Haji Chakralwale08/29/2024 13:30:30

            Audi recently released a teaser image of the upcoming new-gen Q5 set to debut on 2 September.

            Kia EV9 to arrive in India in top-spec GT-Line version

            Kia EV9 to arrive in India in top-spec GT-Line version

            By Haji Chakralwale08/28/2024 14:59:29

            Kia India will launch the EV9 in GT-Line AWD guise on 3 October, 2024.

            MG Windsor EV to get 15.6-inch infotainment system

            MG Windsor EV to get 15.6-inch infotainment system

            By Jay Shah08/28/2024 08:47:44

            MG Windsor EV to come equipped with 15.6-inch infotainment system.

            Deliveries of the Tata Curvv EV commence

            Deliveries of the Tata Curvv EV commence

            By Haji Chakralwale08/27/2024 16:18:14

            Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the recently launched Curvv EV.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Audi New Q5 third-gen

            Audi New Q5 third-gen

            ₹ 65.00 - 73.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars