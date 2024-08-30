Affordable Kia Seltos and Sonet GT Line variants in the pipeline

With the recently introduced Aurora Black colour for the Kia Seltos and Sonet GT Line, Kia further plans to introduce more affordable GT Line variants of the SUV that will sit below the existing variants.

The new trims will slot between HT Line and GT Line trims and will likely be offered in petrol and diesel powertrains. Currently, the price difference between the top HT Line and lowest GT variants is Rs. 10,000 whereas the difference rises to almost Rs. 32,000 in Seltos SUV. As expected, the new variants will distinguish themselves with different colours and features from the HT Line.

We expect these variants to be introduced in the coming months. Kia is also working on a new SUV that is likely to be called Clavis/Syros. It will sit between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs and is likely to get same set of variants.

