6th-gen Nissan Micra to Debut as EV

The ever-reliable Nissan Micra hatchback is set to take stage in an EV avatar. While there’s no word for its India launch, the hatchback will launch in Europe later this year.

The next-gen Nissan Micra gets a proper EV-like design, with an overall dual-tone silhouette, chunky 18-inch alloys, and circular head and tail lights. Internally, the cabin gets three ambient lighting modes – Modern, Chill, and Audacious. There’s a 10.1-inch instrument cluster, accompanied by an infotainment screen of a similar size.

Mechanically, the Nissan Micra EV will get two powertrain configurations – 40kWh (90kW, 308km, 225Nm) and 52kWh (110kW, 408km, 245Nm). The hatch looks like a good fit for our market. However, its India-centric updates remain to be seen.

