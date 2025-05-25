    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            6th-gen Nissan Micra to Debut as EV

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 25 May 2025,20:03 PM IST

            The ever-reliable Nissan Micra hatchback is set to take stage in an EV avatar. While there’s no word for its India launch, the hatchback will launch in Europe later this year.

            The next-gen Nissan Micra gets a proper EV-like design, with an overall dual-tone silhouette, chunky 18-inch alloys, and circular head and tail lights. Internally, the cabin gets three ambient lighting modes – Modern, Chill, and Audacious. There’s a 10.1-inch instrument cluster, accompanied by an infotainment screen of a similar size.

            Dashboard

            Mechanically, the Nissan Micra EV will get two powertrain configurations – 40kWh (90kW, 308km, 225Nm) and 52kWh (110kW, 408km, 245Nm). The hatch looks like a good fit for our market. However, its India-centric updates remain to be seen.

            Nissan | Micra EV | Nissan Micra EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            6th-gen Nissan Micra to Debut as EV

            6th-gen Nissan Micra to Debut as EV

            By Dwij Bhandut05/25/2025 20:03:06

            Nissan Micra EV will launch in Europe first.

            New-gen Kia Seltos Spied: ‘Opposites United’ Design

            New-gen Kia Seltos Spied: ‘Opposites United’ Design

            By Dwij Bhandut05/25/2025 16:53:13

            The new-gen Kia Seltos may get a hybrid powertrain.

            Tata Harrier.ev Spotted Undisguised before Launch

            Tata Harrier.ev Spotted Undisguised before Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut05/25/2025 14:50:22

            Tata Harrier.ev may get the self-park feature.

            New Hyundai Venue Spy Shots Reveal Exterior Tweaks

            New Hyundai Venue Spy Shots Reveal Exterior Tweaks

            By Jay Shah05/24/2025 16:16:46

            The second-generation Hyundai Venue has been caught testing in India, giving us a clearer glimpse of its updated design.

            Kia Carens Clavis Launched at Rs. 11.50 Lakh

            Kia Carens Clavis Launched at Rs. 11.50 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/23/2025 10:32:36

            Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis, with prices starting at Rs. 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this new MPV commenced on May 9, for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

            New Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            New Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/23/2025 08:02:52

            The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2025 Altroz are scheduled to begin on 2 June.

            Honda City e:HEV Prices Hiked

            Honda City e:HEV Prices Hiked

            By Jay Shah05/22/2025 07:56:51

            Honda Cars India has increased the price of its City e:HEV (Hybrid) by Rs. 29,900, effective immediately.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Audi New Q5 third-gen

            Audi New Q5 third-gen

            ₹ 65.00 - 73.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars