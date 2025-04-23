53.2 Per Cent Hyundai Cars Sold in India Equipped With Sunroof

Hyundai Motor India recently revealed a few statistics, highlighting consumer preferences. Every two of three vehicles sold in the country are SUVs, further bifurcating into 53.2 per cent of the demographic opting for sunroof-equipped variants. This feature is optional in 12 of 14 Hyundai models sold in the country. The carmaker has witnessed a 5 per cent YoY growth in the SUV segment, reaching 68.5 per cent from 63.2 per cent (FY24-25), with the slew of models that include the Creta, Alcazar, Venue, Exter, Tucson, and the Ioniq 5.

Further statistics indicate a 14.3 per cent share of ADAS-enabled models as compared to 6.7 per cent in the previous year. This translates to a more than a 100 per cent growth. The ADAS suite is only available in nine Hyundai cars. The carmaker’s success can be attributed to powertrain diversification and segment-first and best-in-class features.

Current Hyundai powertrain options include NA petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric. With respect to transmission systems, Hyundai cars offer five-speed manual, six-speed manual, iMT, AMT, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT units.

