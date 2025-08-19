5 Sunroof-equipped SUVs under Rs. 20 Lakh

The Monsoon season makes landscapes come alive. With lush greenery in its full bloom and a drive to the ghats, it is possibly the most wholesome road trip experience. What good is a large cabin without the access to the scenery? A sunroof not only gives out a better view, but also eliminates the sense of claustrophobia in a closed space. Here are our top five recommendations for sunroof-equipped SUVs, all within the sub-Rs. 20 lakh price bracket.

MG Hector

The Hector gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, providing a wide field of view. It is the largest car in this list, thereby making it to the top. The i-Smart tech pack and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system delivers crisp, distortion-free sounds. The Hector’s sunroof-equipped variants start at Rs. 14.25 lakh.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is one refined car. It elevates monsoon drives with its electric sunroof. A 10.25-inch screen handles infotainment duties. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, Bose premium sound system, and advanced safety tech, including six airbags and electronic stability control. Its robust build, stylish LED lighting, and multiple driving modes, make it a versatile SUV, ideal for both urban detours and weekend trips.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta gets a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. Its audio duties are handled by a well-tuned Bose system. A household name and an overall bestseller, this compact SUV is a no-brainer for monsoon.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara bundles a panoramic sunroof in the Alpha variant. It gets Maruti’s brand recall and a stellar aftersales service experience.

Tata Nexon

Available across all powertrains (ICE and EV), the Nexon is a compelling overall package. The compact SUV gets a voice-assisted electric sunroof, enabling the user to make the most out of the season.

MG Astor

The Astor gets the same plush interiors, but an i-Smart 2.0 system with 50 safety and 14 ADAS features. There’s also an auto-dimming IRVM and over 80 connected features. The tech-forward SUV starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh, with the sunroof offered from the Shine to Savvy Pro variants.

