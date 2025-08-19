    Recently Viewed
            5 Sunroof-equipped SUVs under Rs. 20 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 19 August 2025,19:30 PM IST

            The Monsoon season makes landscapes come alive. With lush greenery in its full bloom and a drive to the ghats, it is possibly the most wholesome road trip experience. What good is a large cabin without the access to the scenery? A sunroof not only gives out a better view, but also eliminates the sense of claustrophobia in a closed space. Here are our top five recommendations for sunroof-equipped SUVs, all within the sub-Rs. 20 lakh price bracket.

            MG Hector

            MG Hector Right Front Three Quarter

            The Hector gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, providing a wide field of view. It is the largest car in this list, thereby making it to the top. The i-Smart tech pack and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system delivers crisp, distortion-free sounds. The Hector’s sunroof-equipped variants start at Rs. 14.25 lakh.

            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

            The Kia Seltos is one refined car. It elevates monsoon drives with its electric sunroof. A 10.25-inch screen handles infotainment duties. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, Bose premium sound system, and advanced safety tech, including six airbags and electronic stability control. Its robust build, stylish LED lighting, and multiple driving modes, make it a versatile SUV, ideal for both urban detours and weekend trips.

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta Right Side View

            The Creta gets a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. Its audio duties are handled by a well-tuned Bose system. A household name and an overall bestseller, this compact SUV is a no-brainer for monsoon.

            Maruti Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Front Three Quarter

            The Grand Vitara bundles a panoramic sunroof in the Alpha variant. It gets Maruti’s brand recall and a stellar aftersales service experience.

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon Right Rear Three Quarter

            Available across all powertrains (ICE and EV), the Nexon is a compelling overall package. The compact SUV gets a voice-assisted electric sunroof, enabling the user to make the most out of the season.

            MG Astor

            Left Front Three Quarter

            The Astor gets the same plush interiors, but an i-Smart 2.0 system with 50 safety and 14 ADAS features. There’s also an auto-dimming IRVM and over 80 connected features. The tech-forward SUV starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh, with the sunroof offered from the Shine to Savvy Pro variants.

