All Stars for Tata Nexon EV

Yet another five-star score for Tata has made way to its existing range of the Nexon. This time around, the Nexon.ev 45 Empowered variant was put through rigorous Bharat NCAP crash tests. The compact SUV bagged five stars in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), taking 29.86 of 32 and 44.95 of 49 points, respectively. Here’s a detailed breakdown.

AOP

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier: 14.26 of 16.00 points (Good protection rating for driver’s head, thigh, and ankles, adequate for chest and legs; good protection for passenger head, chest, and legs)

Side Movable Deformable Barrier: 15.60 of 16.00 points (Good protection for driver’s head and torso, adequate for chest)

COP

Restraints used: Joie i Spin Safe (18-month-old child)

> Dynamic score: Front 7.95 of 8.00, Side 4.00 of 4.00 (ISOFIX mounts)

Restraints used: Joie i Spin Safe (3-year-old child)

>Dynamic score: Front 8.00 of 8.00, Side 4.00 of 4.00 (ISOFIX mounts)

