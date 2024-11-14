5-star B NCAP safety rating for Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV400

The Bharat NCAP safety rating of Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 have been announced. All three SUVs have secured five-star safety rating in the conducted crash test.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The prototype of the XUV 3XO was equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, seat belt reminder with pretensioners and load limiters. The SUV scored 29.36 points in adult occupant protection and 43 points in child occupant protection.

Mahindra XUV400

Meanwhile, the electric derivative of the 3X0, the XUV400, also scored five stars in the crash test, With adult occupant protection at 30.38 points and child occupant protection at 43 points

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The recently launched Mahindra Thar Roxx scored 31.09 and 45 points in adult and child occupant protection.

