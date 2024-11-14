    Recently Viewed
            5-star B NCAP safety rating for Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV400

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 14 November 2024,16:42 PM IST

            The Bharat NCAP safety rating of Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 have been announced. All three SUVs have secured five-star safety rating in the conducted crash test.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Rear Three Quarter

            The prototype of the XUV 3XO was equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, seat belt reminder with pretensioners and load limiters. The SUV scored 29.36 points in adult occupant protection and 43 points in child occupant protection.

            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

            Meanwhile, the electric derivative of the 3X0, the XUV400, also scored five stars in the crash test, With adult occupant protection at 30.38 points and child occupant protection at 43 points

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            The recently launched Mahindra Thar Roxx scored 31.09 and 45 points in adult and child occupant protection.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx
            Next-gen Kia Seltos spied testing

            Next-gen Kia Seltos spied testing

            By Haji Chakralwale11/14/2024 20:01:43

            Kia has begun testing the next generation of the Seltos SUV in its home country. The updated SUV can make its way to the Indian shores in late 2025.

            By Jay Shah11/14/2024 16:42:20

            Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 score five-star BNCAP safety rating.

            Hyundai Verna prices hiked by up to Rs. 6,000

            Hyundai Verna prices hiked by up to Rs. 6,000

            By Jay Shah11/14/2024 12:12:58

            Select variants of Hyundai Verna get a price hike of up to Rs. 6,000.

            Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs. 1.95 crore

            Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs. 1.95 crore

            By Jay Shah11/13/2024 12:41:01

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the C 63 S E Performance in India at Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

            Toyota introduces Special Limited Edition of Glanza, Taisor, and Hyryder

            Toyota introduces Special Limited Edition of Glanza, Taisor, and Hyryder

            By Haji Chakralwale11/13/2024 12:58:18

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced Special Limited Edition of its popular models with year-end benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

            New Kia SUV to be called Syros

            New Kia SUV to be called Syros

            By Haji Chakralwale11/12/2024 09:31:11

            Kia India has revealed the name of its upcoming SUV, the Syros. It will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos SUV.

            Third-gen Honda Amaze exterior design revealed: India launch on 4 December

            Third-gen Honda Amaze exterior design revealed: India launch on 4 December

            By Desirazu Venkat11/11/2024 16:10:56

            The Honda Amaze will be launched in India on 4 December

            All Popular Cars