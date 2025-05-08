5-seater variants of Mahindra XUV700 discontinued

Mahindra has revised its XUV700 portfolio, discontinuing the five-seater configurations of the SUV. This recalibration has resulted in a price revision, making the XUV700 now available at a starting price of Rs. 14.49 lakh.

Currently, Mahindra offers the XUV700 in over 40 variants with the recently launched Ebony Edition sitting at the top of the lineup. Under the hood, the XUV700 continues to be offered with two powertrain options - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol generating 200nhp and 380Nm, and a 2.2-litre diesel available in two states of tune (155bhp/360Nm and 185bhp/420-450Nm). Both engines can be paired with either manual or automatic transmissions, with the all-wheel-drive system exclusively available with the diesel-automatic powertrain.

Looking ahead, as per Mahindra’s recently announced roadmap, the brand is gearing up for a significant facelift of the XUV700 slated for next year. This refresh is anticipated to showcase design cues drawn from Mahindra's upcoming electric vehicles, the BE 6 and XUV 9e.

