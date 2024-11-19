4 Volkswagen and Skoda models recalled in India

Volkswagen and Skoda India have issued a voluntary recall of their MQB models including Virtus, Taigun, Slavia, and Kushaq. This recall is due to the welding fault in the track control arm.

Under this recall, a total of 52 vehicles are set to be affected including 14 units of Slavia and Kushaq and 38 units of Virtus and Taigun. As for the manufacturing dates, these models are said to be manufactured between 29 November, 2023 and 20 January, 2024.

The automakers are yet to issue any official statement on the same. However, we expect the brands to rectify the issue free of cost after a thorough inspection.

Skoda