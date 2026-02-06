    Recently Viewed
            2026 Hyundai i20 Range Now Starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 06 February 2026,08:20 AM IST

            Hyundai Motor India has announced a revision in the pricing and feature distribution of the i20 hatchback, making the model more accessible to buyers. The entry-level Era variant now starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom, marking a notable reduction in the starting price.

            The i20 Era comes equipped with six airbags, a fully digital instrument cluster, telescopic steering, Type-C USB charger, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, along with front and rear skid plates.

            Hyundai i20 Right Side View

            Further up the range, the Magna Executive and Magna variants are now priced at Rs. 6.74 lakh and Rs. 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The Magna Executive trim adds features such as automatic headlamps, highline TPMS, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls and a shark-fin antenna.

            The Magna variant takes the premium quotient higher with additions like an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents, and a front armrest with storage. Hyundai is also offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as a dealer-installed option for Rs. 14,999, backed by a three-year warranty.

            The Hyundai i20 continues with its three-year or 1,00,000km standard warranty and remains one of the key offerings in the premium hatchback segment amongst Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

            Hyundai i20
            Hyundai i20 ₹ 5.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | i20 | Hyundai i20

