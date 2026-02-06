2026 Hyundai i20 Range Now Starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has announced a revision in the pricing and feature distribution of the i20 hatchback, making the model more accessible to buyers. The entry-level Era variant now starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom, marking a notable reduction in the starting price.

The i20 Era comes equipped with six airbags, a fully digital instrument cluster, telescopic steering, Type-C USB charger, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, along with front and rear skid plates.

Further up the range, the Magna Executive and Magna variants are now priced at Rs. 6.74 lakh and Rs. 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The Magna Executive trim adds features such as automatic headlamps, highline TPMS, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls and a shark-fin antenna.

The Magna variant takes the premium quotient higher with additions like an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents, and a front armrest with storage. Hyundai is also offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as a dealer-installed option for Rs. 14,999, backed by a three-year warranty.

The Hyundai i20 continues with its three-year or 1,00,000km standard warranty and remains one of the key offerings in the premium hatchback segment amongst Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

