2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced in India

Bookings to open from second week of October

Available in 4x2 manual and automatic variants

Toyota has introduced the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, with prices expected to be announced shortly. Building upon last year’s version, the updated Leader Edition brings subtle design tweaks and added features while continuing with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine.

Design Updates

On the outside, the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition wears a bolder appearance thanks to a revised grille, front and rear spoilers, and chrome inserts. The SUV also gets a dual-tone roof treatment in black, glossy black alloy wheels, and a new hood emblem. Buyers can choose from Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver exterior colours.

Interior Enhancements

Step inside, and the updates continue with dual-tone black and maroon upholstery along with matching door trims. Toyota has added illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding mirrors, and a tyre pressure monitor.

Engine and Gearbox Options

Powering the Fortuner Leader Edition is Toyota’s familiar 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, with both versions sending power to the rear wheels via a 4x2 setup.

