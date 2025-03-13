    Recently Viewed
            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 13 March 2025,11:45 AM IST

            Tata Motors has subtly refreshed its Tiago NRG cross-hatch for 2025, prioritising feature enhancement over radical redesign. The ruggedised Tiago now enters the market with a streamlined variant lineup, starting at Rs 7.20 lakh and peaking at Rs 8.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

            Visually, the NRG's 2025 iteration introduces revised bumpers, showcasing new silver skid plates, and subtly redesigned 15-inch wheel covers. It continues with the existing rugged styling with black plastic cladding, prominent roof rails, and the distinctive tailgate badge.

            Tata Tiago NRG Dashboard

            Inside, the NRG aligns with the Tiago XZ trim, boasting a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera, and a digital instrument cluster. This update brings the NRG in line with recent Tiago feature upgrades. However, it forgoes LED DRLs, fog lamps, and auto climate control, features found in the standard Tiago's higher trims. The NRG maintains its distinctive all-black interior, a departure from the standard model’s dual-tone scheme.

            Mechanically, the 2025 NRG remains unchanged, and can be had with the 1.2-litre petrol engine along with the CNG alternative with manual and AMT gearbox options.

            Tata Tiago NRG
            TataTiago NRG ₹ 7.20 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tiago NRG | Tata Tiago NRG

