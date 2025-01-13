2025 Tata Tiago and Tiago EV launched; prices in India at Rs. 5 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced the MY25 iterations of the Tiago and Tiago EV in India, the prices of which start at Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings along minor changes to the design and an upgraded feature list.

Starting with the features, the Tiago range is now equipped a new two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new digital instrument console, TPMS, cruise control, USB Type-C charging ports, new upholstery, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Additionally, the NRG and EV versions get powered mirrors and a powered tailgate respectively.

On the design front, the changes include a tweaked grille and air dam, new 15-inch Hyperstyle wheels, shark-fin antenna, and LED headlamps. The colour palette has been revised too and ICE-version is offered in Arizona Blue, Supernova Copper, Ocean Blue, Pristine White, Tornado Blue, and Daytona Grey.

The Tiago range remains mechanically unchanged. This means that the carmaker continues to offer the petrol, CNG, and EV versions. The ICE versions are available with manual and AMT units, with the latter also getting the automatic versions since last year.

