2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

Tata Motors has injected a fresh dose of modernity into its hatchback contender, the Altroz. The facelifted model will be available in five variants - Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

The most impactful visual upgrade comes from the Altroz's thoroughly redesigned front fascia. It now sports full-LED headlamps featuring updated DRLs, newly styled grille incorporating the brand’s new design language, and a re-sculpted front bumper with vertical recesses for the fog lamps. Along the sides, the updated model flaunts flush-fitting illuminated door handles and a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Buyers will have a palette of five exterior colors to choose from - Ember Glow, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Dune Glow, and Royal Blue.

The rear of the Altroz Facelift also receives a distinctive makeover, headlined by new horizontal T-shaped LED tail lamps. A sportier dual-tone rear bumper and the ‘Altroz' lettering positioned on the lower section of the tailgate complete the rear revisions.

Inside the cabin, the Altroz Facelift gets a new dashboard layout. The interior borrows several key components from Tata's newer models, including the two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, bigger infotainment system, new front seats, and automatic climate control switches.

Under the hood, the Altroz Facelift continues to offer the same powertrain options as its predecessor. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission systems, factory-fitted CNG kit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata | Altroz 2025 | Tata Altroz 2025