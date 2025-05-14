    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 14 May 2025,20:32 PM IST

            Tata Motors has injected a fresh dose of modernity into its hatchback contender, the Altroz. The facelifted model will be available in five variants - Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

            The most impactful visual upgrade comes from the Altroz's thoroughly redesigned front fascia. It now sports full-LED headlamps featuring updated DRLs, newly styled grille incorporating the brand’s new design language, and a re-sculpted front bumper with vertical recesses for the fog lamps. Along the sides, the updated model flaunts flush-fitting illuminated door handles and a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Buyers will have a palette of five exterior colors to choose from - Ember Glow, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Dune Glow, and Royal Blue.

            Tata Altroz 2025 Left Rear Three Quarter

            The rear of the Altroz Facelift also receives a distinctive makeover, headlined by new horizontal T-shaped LED tail lamps. A sportier dual-tone rear bumper and the ‘Altroz' lettering positioned on the lower section of the tailgate complete the rear revisions.

            Inside the cabin, the Altroz Facelift gets a new dashboard layout. The interior borrows several key components from Tata's newer models, including the two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, bigger infotainment system, new front seats, and automatic climate control switches.

            Under the hood, the Altroz Facelift continues to offer the same powertrain options as its predecessor. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission systems, factory-fitted CNG kit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Tata Altroz 2025
            TataAltroz 2025 ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Altroz 2025 | Tata Altroz 2025

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            By Jay Shah05/14/2025 20:32:34

            Tata Motors has injected a fresh dose of modernity into its hatchback contender, the Altroz, with a comprehensive The facelifted model will be available in a five-variant lineup: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

            Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

            Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

            By Dwij Bhandut05/14/2025 16:53:51

            The Mercedes Maybach S 680 will take the heaviest hit.

            All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

            All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

            By Jay Shah05/13/2025 15:41:43

            Maruti Suzuki has announced the standardisation of six airbags as a crucial safety feature for Wagon R, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco models.

            Kia Carens Lineup Reduces to 1 Variant

            Kia Carens Lineup Reduces to 1 Variant

            By Jay Shah05/13/2025 12:11:46

            Following the recent introduction of the Carens Clavis, Kia has drastically rejigged its Carens MPV lineup. Nearly all previous trims have been discontinued in a significant shake-up, leaving only the Premium (O) variant available.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Charge Times, Performance Figures Revealed

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Charge Times, Performance Figures Revealed

            By Dwij Bhandut05/12/2025 15:41:31

            Maruti e Vitara will be available in three variants.

            Lexus LM 350h bookings Reopen

            Lexus LM 350h bookings Reopen

            By Jay Shah05/12/2025 10:31:45

            The Lexus LM 350h bookings have been resumed, ending an eight-month hiatus that began in September 2024.

            MG Windsor EV Pro Introductory Offer Ends: Now Priced at Rs. 18.10 Lakh

            MG Windsor EV Pro Introductory Offer Ends: Now Priced at Rs. 18.10 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut05/11/2025 18:28:44

            The MG Windsor EV Pro gets a host of essential features, layered over the existing version.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Altroz 2025

            Tata Altroz 2025

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.97 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars