            2025 Tata Altroz Teased; Prices to be Announced on 22 May

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 03 May 2025,16:03 PM IST

            Tata Motors has released the first teaser of the upcoming Altroz facelift. Set to break cover with a price reveal on 22 May, this hatchback will get its first proper update after its market launch in 2020.

            Tata Altroz facelift Front View

            The teaser spotlights a significantly redesigned front fascia. Tata has retained the distinctive split headlamp configuration but elevated it with full LED units, along with new LED DRL signature. The bumper adopts more vertical recesses framing the fog lamps, complemented by a redesigned grille.

            Tata Altroz facelift Rear View

            The rear of the Altroz receives equal attention, showcasing new LED tail lamps connected by an illuminated light bar. A sportier, dual-tone rear bumper and illuminated flush-fitting door handles are new too. Complementing the exterior enhancements are new alloy wheel designs.

            While Tata has kept the interior under the wraps, expect the Altroz to get a revamped dashboard incorporating new colour schemes. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to become more accessible across the Altroz range. Furthermore, a new digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera system are probable additions to the feature list.

            Tata Altroz facelift Front Door Handle

            Under the hood, the Altroz is expected to maintain its diverse powertrain lineup. This includes the 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with both five-speed manual and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission systems. For the eco-conscious, there will also be a factory-fitted CNG variant. The 1.5-litre diesel option is also expected to be offered, making the Altroz the only car in the segment with an oil-burner powertrain.

            Tata Altroz facelift
            TataAltroz facelift ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Altroz facelift | Tata Altroz facelift

            All Popular Cars