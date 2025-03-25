    Recently Viewed
            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 25 March 2025,19:45 PM IST

            The Tata Altroz is due for a mid-cycle revamp and was spied earlier. A camouflaged test mule of the car was spotted again, revealing more details this time around.

            Fresh spy shots of the Tata Altroz facelift reveal new DRLs, which are now wide and positioned on the top. This is a major repositioning as opposed to its existing version, which had these lights at the lower section of the bumper. However, the large sweptback tail lamps look unchanged. The bumper now looks more aggressive, thanks to its sharper design. The LED fog lamps are placed lower down. Additionally, the wrapped tyres hint at a new alloy pattern.

            Tata Altroz facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            The camouflage did not give away any interior details of the upcoming Tata Altroz, but we expect a 10.25-inch touchscreen to be bundled with the instrument cluster. Whether or not the hatchback gets ventilated seats and a sunroof remains to be seen.

            We anticipate a launch of the facelifted Tata Altroz in the second half of 2025 during the festive season, a time when automakers clock a relatively high influx of bookings. We also expect the mechanicals to remain unchanged, with the updated iteration carrying over the same 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel motors, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

