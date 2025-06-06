    Recently Viewed
            2025 Tata Altroz Arrives at Dealerships

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 06 June 2025,18:05 PM IST

            The updated Tata Altroz, which debuted last month with ex-showroom prices from Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh, is now making its way to dealerships across the nation. Interested buyers can choose from Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S variants.

            Key design enhancements include a refreshed front fascia with a new grille, updated headlamps, and DRLs. The alloys boast a new design, complemented by flush-fitting door handles and connected tail lamps .

            Inside, the updated Altroz packs a host of features such as an updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, new seat upholstery with improved thigh support, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an electric sunroof.

            Under the hood, the Altroz offers a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. While the CNG and diesel versions exclusively get a manual gearbox, the petrol-only model offers manual, DCT, and AMT units.

